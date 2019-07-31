Noticias de Mercados
Brazil central bank cuts interest rate to record low 6.00%

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 6.00% on Wednesday, making an aggressive move with the first reduction in borrowing costs since March 2018.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to lower the Selic rate by 50 basis points. Fourteen out of 27 economists in a Reuters poll predicted a 25-basis point cut to 6.25%, while 10 expected a more aggressive move to 6.00%. BR/INT (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Grant McCool)

