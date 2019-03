BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low 6.50 percent on Wednesday, as expected, in the first policy decision presided over by new bank chief Roberto Campos Neto.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to keep the benchmark Selic rate unchanged for the eighth straight meeting, as forecast by all 21 economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Richard Chang)