Noticias de Mercados
October 30, 2019 / 9:25 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil central bank cuts rates by 50 bps to new low 5.00%

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points as expected on Wednesday to a record low of 5.00%, the third such move in a row, intensifying the battle to boost growth and prevent inflation from falling further below target.

The decision by the bank’s nine-person rate-setting committee known as ‘Copom’ was unanimous and comes against a backdrop of subdued growth and inflation, which is falling far short of the central bank’s annual target. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below