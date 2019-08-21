Noticias de Mercados
Brazil central bank president says room for more rate cuts

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that the balance of economic risks and increasingly benign inflation means there is scope to cut interest rates further.

In a presentation to lawmakers, Campos Neto warned, however, that risk premia and inflation could rise if the government’s economic reform process is derailed. The central bank cut interest rates to a record low 6.00% last month and is widely expected to ease policy further in the coming months. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

