UPDATE 1-Brazil cuts interest rates to record low, signals pause

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 4.25%, the fifth and possibly final cut in the cycle, as policymakers signaled they were ready to pause monetary easing.

In its accompanying statement, the bank’s nine-person rate-setting committee, known as Copom, said, “In light of the lagged effects of the monetary easing cycle that began in July 2019, the Committee deems appropriate to interrupt the monetary easing process.”

The unanimous decision was expected, with 22 out of 29 economists in a Reuters poll predicting the quarter-point cut. Seventeen of 20 respondents to a separate question said they saw a neutral skew for monetary policy over the next 12 months.

Copom members said the economy continues to recover gradually and that stimulative monetary policy is warranted, but noted the need for caution on further moves.

With the exchange rate at a record low and economic growth expected to accelerate this year from last year, analysts have suggested there may be no room for more cuts. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes and Leslie Adler)