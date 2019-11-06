Brazil cenbank chief sees 0.5% cut in next rate-setting meeting

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The consolidation of benign inflation expectations should allow the central bank to undertake another interest rate cut of the same level as at its policy meeting in October, the bank’s chief said on Wednesday.

Roberto Campos Neto told lawmakers that worldwide low inflation was allowing Brazil to lower interest rates more efficiently, adding that he shared the market’s view that rates for consumers needed to start falling more quickly.

On Oct. 30, the bank cut its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 5%, and signalled that further easing might be less aggressive than it had been in recent months despite inflation running below target. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by John Stonestreet)