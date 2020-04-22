Brazil central bank to cut interest rates by 'at least' 75 bps at May meeting -Barclays

BRASILIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank is expected to cut its benchmark Selic interest rate by “at least” 75 basis points at its next policy meeting in May, Barclays chief Brazil economist Roberto Secemski wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Citing a more dovish tilt in policymakers’ recent comments, Secemski said he would not rule out a full percentage point cut at the rate-setting committee’s May 5-6 meeting, which would take the Selic down to 2.75% from 3.75% currently. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)