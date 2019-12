BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that changes in real estate financing rules had already helped to stimulate the country’s civil construction market.

In a wide-ranging media briefing, Campos Neto also said that the potential impact of a tax on financial transactions that had been floated by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes must still be evaluated. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Alison Williams)