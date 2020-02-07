Brazil congress to approve tax reform this year - Economy Ministry official

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will send its tax reform proposals to Congress as soon as possible, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Friday, adding that he expects lawmakers will pass the legislation this year.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, special secretary Waldery Rodrigues said tax reform is a priority for the government, and added that municipal elections in October should not stand in the way of Congress approving that and other reforms. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Jamie McGeever)