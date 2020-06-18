Brazil to double down on 'expansionary fiscal consolidation' - economy ministry official

BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazil must resume its path of fiscal consolidation once the COVID-19 crisis passes, Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said on Thursday, in particular preserving the rule capping public spending growth at the previous year’s rate of inflation.

In an online debate hosted by the country’s federal audit court, Sachsida also said the government will press ahead with its economic reform agenda of concessions, privatizations and simplifying the tax system. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever asnd Marcela Ayres)