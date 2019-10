BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials rose 0.1% in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the third monthly rise in a row but less than the 0.3% rise economists had expected.

Sales rose 1.3% from the same month last year, lower than the 1.8% median forecast in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)