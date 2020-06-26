Brazil's retail sector improving, but services lagging - cenbank chief

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s retail sector is showing signs of recovering from its April lows, particularly sales of durable goods, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said in a presentation made to the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida on Friday.

According to the presentation on the central bank’s website, Campos Neto said that services, which account for the lion’s share of economic activity in Brazil, were still lagging by a considerable margin. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever )