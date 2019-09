(Corrects monthly rise to 1.0%, not 1.7%)

BRASILIA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil excluding cars and building materials rose 1.0% in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 0.1%.

Sales grew 4.3% from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations for a 1.95% increase in the Reuters poll.