BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil excluding cars and building materials rose 1.2% in February from January, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, much stronger than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists of a 0.3% decline.

Sales jumped 4.7% from the year-earlier period, IBGE said, more than double the expected 2.1% increase in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)