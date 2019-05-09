UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales in March post biggest annual drop since 2016

(Adds detail, context, comment)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales in March posted their biggest annual decline in over two years, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, adding to concerns the economy struggled badly, and possibly contracted, in the first quarter.

Retail sales slumped 4.5 percent compared with the same month last year, the biggest such decline since December 2016, IBGE said, and far weaker than the median forecast of a 2.6 percent drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared to the prior month, sales rose 0.3 percent in March, well below the 0.8 percent rise forecast in the poll.

All in all, the figures showed that retail sales in the first quarter of 2019 rose by only 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the weakest quarterly performance in two years.

“The retail sector’s performance in the first quarter confirms that the economy contracted in the period,” said Jose Francisco Goncalves, chief economist at Banco Fator in Sao Paulo. “It is looking more and more likely that the economy will stagnate this year.”

Sales in five out of eight areas covered by the IBGE survey fell, led by a 0.4 percent decline in supermarket, food and drink and tobacco sales. On an annual basis, the segment slumped 5.7 percent, accounting for more than 60 percent of the overall year-on-year decline, IBGE said.

Sales of pharmaceutical and medical products, perfumes and cosmetics rose 1.4 percent from February, giving the biggest impulse to the monthly increase, followed by a 0.7 percent rise in sales of other personal and domestic goods, IBGE said.

Accumulated retail sales in the 12 months to March were up 1.3 percent from a year earlier. But that was down from 2.2 percent in the 12 months to February, extending a slowdown by this measure since August last year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum)