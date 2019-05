BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales rose 0.3 percent in March from the month before, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, well below the increase of 0.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Retail sales slumped 4.5 percent compared with the same month last year, the biggest year-on-year decline since December 2016, IBGE said, and far weaker than the median forecast of a 2.6 percent drop. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)