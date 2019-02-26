Noticias de Mercados
February 26, 2019 / 7:31 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's Sao Paulo state hopes to sell $1.1 bln in assets

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state hopes to sell at least 4 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in state assets as it aims to shore up government finances, state Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Meirelles, formerly the federal government’s finance minister under ex-President Michel Temer, said that the most obvious targets for sale include water utility company Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (Sabesp), prisons and roadway concessions. ($1 = 3.7551 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Grant McCool)

