Brazil services activity jumps 0.8% in July - IBGE

BRASILIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s services sector activity rose 0.8% in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the biggest rise this year and an indication that the economy started the third quarter off on a strong footing.

That was far stronger than the median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists for 0.0%, while the rise from July last year was 1.8%, also smashing expectations of 0.2% growth and bouncing back from a steep decline in June. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)