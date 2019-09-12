Noticias de Mercados
September 12, 2019 / 12:18 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil services activity jumps 0.8% in July - IBGE

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s services sector activity rose 0.8% in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the biggest rise this year and an indication that the economy started the third quarter off on a strong footing.

That was far stronger than the median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists for 0.0%, while the rise from July last year was 1.8%, also smashing expectations of 0.2% growth and bouncing back from a steep decline in June. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below