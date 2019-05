BRASILIA, May 14 (Reuters) - Activity in Brazil’s services sector fell 0.7% in March from the month before, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, a decline far greater than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a 0.1% decline.

The rate of contraction in March from the same month last year was 2.3%, IBGE said, again much more than the 0.8% decrease predicted in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)