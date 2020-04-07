Brazil govt must guard against permanent spending rises - Treasury Secretary

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will spend whatever is needed to help people and businesses get through the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Tuesday, warning, however, that expenditure from next year onward must be brought back under control.

Speaking in a live debate hosted by newspapers O Globo and Valor Economico, Almeida said it would be a “mistake” to allow emergency measures being taken this year to turn into permanent spending, which could put the strained public finances under even greater long-term pressure. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)