Brazil's central government posts 30.24 bln reais surplus in January

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government posted a fiscal primary surplus of 30.24 billion reais ($7.7 billion) in January, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, higher than the 25 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

But the surplus, which is calculated before interest payments are taken into account, was 5.5 percent smaller in real terms than the 30.84 billion reais surplus in the same month last year.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, has run an annual deficit for the last five years, the worst run on record.

President Jair Bolsonaro has made reining in public spending, particularly social security outgoings, a key plank of his economic reform agenda. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by James Dalgleish)