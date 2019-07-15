Brazil economic activity index rises in May, after 4 months of decline -central bank

BRASILIA, July 15 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose in May, a central bank indicator showed on Monday, snapping a run of four consecutive monthly declines and offering an indication that Brazil may avoid slipping back into recession.

The central bank’s IBC-BR economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 0.54% in May from April, bouncing back from a 0.47% fall the month before and the strongest reading since June last year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)