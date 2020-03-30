Brazil services sector confidence falls at fastest rate on record- FGV survey

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s service sector confidence in March plunged at its fastest rate on record, a survey showed on Monday, as the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis hit businesses across the sector.

The Fundacao Getulio Vargas/IBRE’s national service sector confidence index fell 11.6 points to a three-year low of 82.9 in March from the month before, marking the biggest month-on-month decline since the series was launched in 2008, FGV/IBRE said.

Confidence had been waning in the previous two months, but it fell sharply in March as self-isolation and mandatory shutdowns brought Brazil’s dominant service sector to a halt.

The outlook darkened considerably, too.

“The really significant drop ... in business expectations suggests the sector is very frightened by this moment of great uncertainty, and points to even more difficulties in the coming months,” said Rodolpho Tobler, an economist at FGV/IBRE.

Brazil’s services sector accounts for around two thirds of the economy.

The expectations index plunged 18.1 points to 80.8, the lowest since June 2016, when Brazil was still in a deep recession. It was the biggest fall since October 2008. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)