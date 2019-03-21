Brazil's federal tax revenue take in February totals 115.06 billion reais - tax agency

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue rose 5.36 percent in February from a year earlier to 115.06 billion reais ($30.55 billion), the federal tax service said on Thursday, slightly above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 114 billion reais.

It was the first month in four in which inflation-adjusted tax revenue rose from a year earlier, and was the biggest rise recorded in any month of February since the series began in 2007, the figures showed. ($1 = 3.7660 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Jamie McGeever)