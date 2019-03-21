Noticias de Mercados
March 21, 2019 / 1:49 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's federal tax revenue take in February totals 115.06 billion reais - tax agency

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue rose 5.36 percent in February from a year earlier to 115.06 billion reais ($30.55 billion), the federal tax service said on Thursday, slightly above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 114 billion reais.

It was the first month in four in which inflation-adjusted tax revenue rose from a year earlier, and was the biggest rise recorded in any month of February since the series began in 2007, the figures showed. ($1 = 3.7660 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Jamie McGeever)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below