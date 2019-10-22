Brazil's federal tax revenue 113.93 bln reais in Sept - tax agency

BRASILIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue in September rose 0.06% from a year earlier to 113.93 billion reais ($27.79 billion), the federal tax service said on Tuesday.

That was down from August’s 119.9 billion reais and the lowest total since May, but marked the biggest monthly collection for any month of September since 2014.

In the first nine months of the year, tax revenues totaled 1.129 trillion reais, up 2.15% from the same period last year. ($1 = 4.10 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Writing by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Angus MacSwan)