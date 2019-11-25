Brazil's federal tax revenue in October totals 135.2 billion reais - tax agency

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue in October rose to 135.2 billion reais ($32.1 billion), the federal tax service said on Monday, slightly less than the 138.8 billion expected in a Reuters poll of economists and little changed from the same month last year.

The increase from September’s 113.93 billion reais brought total tax revenues in the first ten months of the year to 1.26 trillion reais, up 1.92% in real terms from the same period last year. ($1 = 4.21 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)