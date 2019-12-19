Brazil federal tax revenue in Nov totals 125.2 billion reais -tax agency

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue in November rose to 125.2 billion reais ($30.88 billion), the federal tax service said on Thursday, missing the 125.9 billion reais expected in a Reuters poll of economists and up 1.5% from the same month last year.

That brought total tax revenues in the first eleven months of the year to 1.4 trillion reais, up 1.9% in real terms from the same period last year.

$1 = 4.0549 reais Reporting by Gabriel Pontes Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama