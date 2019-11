BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax take in October was around 135 billion reais ($32.1 billion), federal revenue secretary Jose Barroso Tostes Neto said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

The accumulated tax take in the first ten months of the year was around 1.12 trillion reais, up 1.9% in real terms, Tostes Neto told a public hearing at the lower house’s finance and tax committee.

($1 = 4.20 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever