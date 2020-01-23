Brazil's federal tax revenue in 2019 totals 1.537 trillion reais, +1.69% on year - tax agency

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue in December totaled 147.5 billion reais ($35.4 billion), the federal tax service said on Thursday, bringing the 2019 total revenue up to 1.537 trillion reais.

The monthly figure was less than the 155.0 billion expected in a Reuters poll of economists and down a marginal 0.1% in real terms from the same month the year before, while the 2019 total was up 1.69% from 2018 in real terms and the highest since 2014, the revenue service said. ($1 = 4.17 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alison Williams)