BRASILIA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue slipped 0.66 percent in January from a year earlier to 160.43 billion reais ($43.24 billion), the federal tax service said on Tuesday.

It was the third straight month in which inflation-adjusted tax revenue declined from a year earlier, highlighting concerns about the strength of the economic recovery.

$1 = 3.7100 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres