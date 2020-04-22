Brazil's March tax revenue lowest in 10 years as coronavirus hits

BRASILIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue fell to 109.7 billion reais ($20 billion) in March, the federal tax service said on Wednesday, the lowest tax take for that month in 10 years as the COVID-19 shock to the economy began to be felt.

The figure marked a 3.3% decline in real terms on the same month last year, while total tax revenue in the first quarter was up 0.2% on last year at 401 billion reais, the revenue service said.

($1 = 5.37 reais)

