Brazil's federal tax revenue slumps 29% in April as COVID-19 crisis hits - tax agency

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue fell to 101.15 billion reais ($18 billion) in April, the federal tax service said on Thursday, the lowest tax take for that month since records began in 2007 as the full force of the COVID-19 shock to the economy was felt.

The figure marked a 29% decline in real terms on the same month last year, while total tax revenue in the first four months of the year fell 7.5% to 502.3 billion reais, the revenue service said.

$1 = 5.60 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever