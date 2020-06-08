Brazil aims to submit tax reform proposals by August - Treasury Secretary

BRASILIA, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government aims to submit its tax reform proposals to Congress by late July or August, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Monday, insisting that this is the most important step toward reviving economic growth since last year’s pension reform.

Speaking at an online event hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Brazil, Almeida also said that economic reforms, fiscal adjustment and achieving political stability will help attract foreign investment. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte and Jamie McGeever; and Jonathan Oatis)