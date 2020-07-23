Brazil's federal tax revenue in June falls 29.6% to 86.3 bln reais -tax agency

BRASILIA, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue fell to 86.3 billion reais ($16.7 billion) in June, the federal tax service said on Thursday, down 29.6% in real terms on the same month last year and the lowest take for that month since 2005.

It was less than the 88.3 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and brought the total tax take in the first half of the year to 666 billion reais, down 14.7% in real terms, the revenue service said.

$1 = 5.18 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese