BRASILIA, 2 Jan (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $5.6 billion in December, official data showed on Thursday, more than the $4.35 billion median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

December’s figure brings the 2019 annual surplus up to $46.67 billion, some 20% narrower than the $58 billion surplus registered in 2018, according to Economy Ministry data.

$1 = 4.03 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Diane Craft