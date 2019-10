BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.25 billion in September, government data showed on Tuesday, less than market estimates for a surplus of $3.2 billion and the smallest surplus for the month of September in five years.

Exports totaled $18.74 billion and imports totaled $16.49 billion, the Economy Ministry reported.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever