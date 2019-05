BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.06 billion in April, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, wider than the previous month but just shy of the median $6.7 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the biggest monthly surplus so far this year, a result of exports totaling $19.69 billion and imports of $13.63 billion. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Mateus Maia Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by James Dalgleish)