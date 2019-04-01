Noticias de Mercados
April 1, 2019 / 6:13 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-Brazil posts $4.99 bln trade surplus in March -Economy Ministry

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say imports were up from the prior year month, not down)

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $4.99 billion in March, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, some 22.3 percent smaller than the $6.42 billion surplus from the same month last year.

Exports totaled $18.12 billion, down 1.0 percent from March last year, while imports totaled $13.13 billion, up 5.1 percent from the same month last year, Economy Ministry figures showed. (Reporting by Mateus Maia, writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below