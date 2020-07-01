Noticias de Mercados
Brazil posts $7.5 bln trade surplus in June -Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.5 billion in June, official data showed on Wednesday, more than the median consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a $6.95 billion surplus and up sharply from a $5.4 billion surplus a year ago.

Exports totaled $17.9 billion and imports were $10.4 billion, the Economy Ministry said, adding the accumulated January-June surplus of $23 billion was 10% smaller than the same period last year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

