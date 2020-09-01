Noticias de Mercados
September 1, 2020 / 6:07 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil posts August trade surplus of $6.6 bln -economy ministry

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.6 billion in August, official data showed on Tuesday, almost exactly in line with the median consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and up from a $4.1 billion surplus a year ago.

Exports totaled $17.7 billion and imports were $11.1 billion, the economy ministry said, adding the accumulated January-August surplus of $36.6 billion was up from a $32.2 billion surplus in the same period last year.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below