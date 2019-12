BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $3.4 billion in November, official data showed on Monday, exactly in line with market estimates, after the government last week revised up its exports estimate for the month by almost 40%.

Exports totaled $17.6 billion and imports $14.2 billion, the Economy Ministry reported.

$1 = 4.23 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever