Noticias de Mercados
June 10, 2020 / 10:12 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil government council approves plan to complete Angra 3 nuclear power plant

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Investment Partnership Program (PPI) council on Wednesday approved a plan to complete the Angra 3 nuclear power plant with a minority partner joining Eletronuclear, the Eletrobras subsidiary that manages the country’s two nuclear reactors.

PPI special secretary Martha Seillier also said the government expects the capitalization of state-run power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA will occur in 2021 under a law to be passed this year. Approval of the privatization of Brazil’s largest utility known as Eletrobras has been held up in Congress.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below