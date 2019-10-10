Noticias de Mercados
Brazil govt to send Eletrobras privatization bill to Congress this month

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday the government will send a bill to Congress this month that would allow for the privatization of state-owned utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras.

Congress must sign off for the government to move ahead with long-held plans to privatize Eletrobras, which is responsible for almost one-third of Brazil’s generational capacity and half of the power transmission grid. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marta Nogueira Writing by Jake Spring, editing by Deepa Babington)

