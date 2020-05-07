Brazil's Embraer confirms in talks with BNDES, domestic and foreign banks over financing support

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is in talks with national development bank BNDES and some domestic and foreign banks over a support package, with the talks focused on raising working capital for exports, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Embraer is seeking credit lines of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion after a deal with Boeing Co fell through, and has hired Itau BBA, the investment banking unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, to help with talks, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; writing by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely)