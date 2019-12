BRASILIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Tuesday it has signed a contract worth $194.4 million with Congo Airways for the delivery of two E175 jets, with the option for another two planes of the same model.

The agreement for the 76-seater planes will be part of Embraer’s fourth quarter order book, and deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, Embraer said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever