BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has signed a contract worth an estimated $97.2 million with Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines for the delivery of two E175 jets, the company said on Tuesday.

The agreement for the 84-seater planes, signed at the Paris Air Show, was already included in Embraer’s first quarter order book. Deliveries are expected to begin later this year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by)