Brazil eyes deal on transfer of rights oil area by next week -minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday that he is optimistic that there will be a deal resolving the government’s dispute with Petroleo Brasileiro SA over the transfer of rights oil area by next week.

Albuquerque also told reporters that U.S. firm Westinghouse had expressed interest in participating in the construction of the Angra 3 nuclear power plant, with the government seeking to open some parts of the project to foreign investors and aiming to restart work on it next year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)