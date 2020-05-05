Brazil utilities face up to 40% energy surpluses this year - minister

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian utilities face having surplus energy this year of between 20% and 40% thanks to the sharp drop in consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Tuesday, which could hit their bottom line.

Speaking in a live broadcast hosted by industry group Abdib, he also said that energy distributors say customer default rates have jumped to 12% from 3% over the last month. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Jamie McGeever)