BRASILIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mines and Energy Ministry and Economy Ministry will present a plan to privatize state-owned utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA in the next two weeks to President Jair Bolsonaro, a top official said on Thursday.

Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told reporters in a briefing that the plan will be presented next week or the following one.

