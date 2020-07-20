Petrobras sells remaining 10% stake of TAG pipeline, says Engie

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of France’s Engie SA, said on Monday it has agreed a deal with state-owned oil giant Petrobras to buy the remaining 10% stake in the natural gas pipeline company TAG.

In a statement, Engie Brasil said it, GDF International and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot and Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) will pay Petrobras 1 billion reais ($187.5 million) for the remaining stake. Petrobras sold a 90% stake in TAG to Engie Brasil and CDPQ in April 2019 for $8.6 billion. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Roberto Samora; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)